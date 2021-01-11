Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: 'It was as good as winning,' says Rahane

Team India showed great character and resilience in the third test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Team was able to draw the match on the fifth day of the third test.

Praising the team's effort, the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "This was as good as winning a test match.

When you come abroad and play a match likes this, it was really special.

Credit to Vihari, Ashwin, Pujara, Rohit and Rishabh Pant.

I think everyone chipped in for team's score but credit to those two guys in the end who batted almost two- two and a half hours in the end" The 4 match test series is levelled by 1-1.

The fourth and last test match will be the deciding factor.