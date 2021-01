Veteran Spotlight: Gregory Ford of Baltimore

MARYLAND WE ARE HIGHLIGHTINGLOCAL VETERANS EVERY MONDAY ONGOOD MORNING MARYLAND.

HESERVED THE UNITED STATES ARMYFOR 24 YEARS IN FIELDARTILlERY.

MAJOR FORD WORKEDHIS WAY UP FROM AN ENLISTEDSOLIDER, BECAME A DRILLSERGEANT AND WENT ON TO BECOMEAN OFFICER.

HE HAS DEPLOYED TOIRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN AND HASBEEN STATIONED IN NEARLY ADOZEN DIFFERENT PLACES ACROSSTHE WORLD.

HE IS COMMITTED TOHELPING THE COMMUNITY THROUGHTHE FOREVER BALTIMORE FACEBOOKPAGE THAT HE CREATED WITH HISWIFE, JANELL, WHO IS ALSO ANARMY VETERAN.

THEY ARE PROUDPARENTS OF DAUGHTERS TAITANA(PRONOUNCED TATIANA) ANDTIANA.

THANK YOU TO THE FORDSFOR YOUR SERVICE ANDDEDICATION TO OUR COUNTRY.

