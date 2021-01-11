Ink attack on AAP's Somnath Bharti in UP's Rae Bareli by a Hindu Yuva Vahini activist|Oneindia News

Ink was thrown at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti allegedly by an activist of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Rae Bareli in UP on Monday.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini activist allegedly threw ink at Bharti as he was going to inspect some government schools.

The AAP leader reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night.

The Vahini activists are said to be irked over the AAP MLA's controversial remark on the condition of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP MLA took potshots at the condition of schools and hospitals in the wake of dogs found sitting with patients on the beds of the government hospital in Mirzapur a few days ago.

