It's a baby girl for 'Virushka'

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11.

Indian skipper took to Twitter to break the news for his fans.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 11 in 2017, had announced the news of Anushka's pregnancy in August last year.

Kohli took a paternity leave from the ongoing test series against Australia.