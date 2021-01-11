Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone come together for 'Fighter'

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are uniting for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.
The film is set to be released on September 30, 2022 and would mark third collaboration between Roshan and Anand