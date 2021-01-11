Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone come together for 'Fighter'
Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are uniting for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

