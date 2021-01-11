GoI will bear expenses of COVID-19 vaccination in 1st phase: PM Modi

While interacting with Chief Ministers of all states over COVID-19 situation and vaccination rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 said the state governments won't have to bear expenses of vaccination of 3 cores people in the first phase; Government of India will bear the expenses.

"Health workers - govt as well as private - will be vaccinated first of all.

Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase.

Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination," he added.