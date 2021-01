PM warns public against ‘false complacency’ over Covid

Boris Johnson has warned the public against "false complacency" because the coronavirus vaccine is being administered.

The prime minister said rules need to be enforced in supermarkets and that people must "avoid mingling too much" after getting takeaway drinks.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn