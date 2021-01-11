Inside look: Mural at the new vaccine clinic.

News 18 looks at how progress is being made before the January 11 opening.

The new TCHD vaccine clinic will have a mural dedicated to Greater Lafayette's fight against COVID-19.

And to add a special touch, the clinic will feature an inspiring mural by local artists.

News 18's peter (hugh-let) hulett gives us an inside look at how the project is coming.

When you think of a medical clinic, you probably don't think of murals.

But the new tippecanoe county health department vaccination clinic might make you think again.

Because inside, it has a nearly 100 foot mural dedicated to greater lafayette's fight against covid-19.

Grace paton, the leader behind the mural explains.

"our vision for this would be that people have a place for family and friends that they have lost due to covid, that they can sign their names through here and also up the picture frame," she calls it the rememberance wall, a way for those to honor loved ones lost to the virus.

The mural adds more than a splash of color to an otherwise blank wall.

Once completed, it will feature a grafitti hashtag: greater lafayette crushes covid.

"we just want it to look good for everyone and i hope the people that come in here like it.

It's better than looking at curtains or just a white wall because it was pretty plain in here before this" paton and her crew have been working non-stop since friday night to complete the mural.

"all weekend.

We went home to sleep but yesterday we were here for like 10 hours.

I'm pretty tired but that's okay.

My arm is sore like right here".

Monday's opening won't even see the final product.

Tweaks will be made for a while more until they're satisfied.

But at the end of the day, paton says this.

"we want people to feel comfortable and proud that they're helping the community" in lafayette, peter hulett, news 18.

The clinic will open today at noon.

Those who take photos with the mural are encouraged to use the hashtag "greater lafayete crushes covid" on social media.

