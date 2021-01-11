Florida Panthers Back-To-Back Games Versus Dallas Stars Postponed

Friday, the National Hockey League announced the closure of the Dallas Stars' training facility.
The Panthers were scheduled to face the Stars on January 14 and January 15, but those games have been postponed.
Katie Johnston reports.
Friday, the National Hockey League announced the closure of the Dallas Stars' training facility.
The Panthers were scheduled to face the Stars on January 14 and January 15, but those games have been postponed.
Katie Johnston reports.
Hockey fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Florida Panthers kick off their 2021 season.
The Florida Panthers close out their road trip Thursday night when they take on Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars.