WHO arrives in China this week to investigate coronavirus origins

Nearly one year since the coronavirus hit the US, health officials are still trying to identify how it came about.
Experts from the World Health Organization are expected to arrive in China this week to investigate the origins of the virus.
Not clear whether WHO scientists would be travelling to city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019
