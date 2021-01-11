Conservative Website 'Parler' Being Removed From App Stores

A popular website among right-wing conservatives is being removed from some app stores.

Google and apple removed parler from its app stores.... google pulled the plug on friday -- saying the company failed to remove posts inciting violence.

Apple followed up on saturday -- releasing a statement saying in part--- "there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity" additionally -- amazon says it will no longer host the website on its servers.

Parler is a social media and blogging site -- many of its users claim facebook and twitter