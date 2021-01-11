Farmers' protest: 'We thank SC,' says BKU spokesperson on court's proceedings

The Supreme Court on January 11 pulled up the Centre government for its way of handling the farmers' protest against the farm laws.

It expressed disappointment over the way negotiations between them were going on.

SC announced that it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

BKU spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait said, "We thank the Supreme Court for considering the issue and spoke in support of the farmers.

In the first hearing also, the Supreme Court had asked the government to sit and discuss a way out with farmers.

We have a committee to look over the legal angles."