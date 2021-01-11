PM warns of stricter Covid restrictions in England

Boris Johnson has warned that tougher lockdown measures may be needed as heannounced that around 2.4 million vaccines for Covid-19 have now been put inpeople’s arms. The Prime Minister stressed that “now is the moment for maximumvigilance” amid increasing calls for tougher lockdown restrictions.

Speakingto reporters, he said stricter lockdown measures may be needed “if we feelthat things are not being properly observed”.

During a visit to a vaccinecentre in Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, the Prime Minister added: “As I speakto you today we’ve done about two million people, maybe a bit more.

“We’re atabout 2.4 million jabs all in across the whole of the UK.” It comes asProfessor Chris Whitty warned the UK has not yet hit the peak of the currentwave of Covid-19 infections, with the next few weeks being “the worst” of thepandemic for the NHS.