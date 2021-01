COVID-19: India emerged as global leader in providing vaccine to other counties, says CM Shivraj

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that India has emerged as a global leader in providing vaccine for other countries.

He said, "Besides making all preparations, India built a platform to share vaccine with other countries and emerged as a global leader in providing vaccine.

The portal by Government of India -CoWIN - to deliver vaccine is an example of the capability of India's IT," he said.