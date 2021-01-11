Nodaway County Sheriff recounts arresting Lisa Montgomery

There's a lot of strong feelings this week in nodaway county, all the appeals for convicted murderer lisa montgomery have been denied.

The only thing preventing her tuesday scheduled execution from being carried out appears to be clemency from the white house or the supreme court stepping in.

Kq2's alan van zandt has more <<(alan van zandt reporting) for those debating whether convicted murderer lisa montgomery should be executed next week as scheduled, there's no question of the feelings of the man who originally arrested her more than 16 years ago.(sot: nodaway co.

Sheriff randy strong: "i want to see it through, i need to see it through."

"i see her as a monster.

")nodaway county sheriff randy strong was with the maryville police department in 2004 and was part of the team investigating the death of bobbie jo stinnett, who at eight months pregnant, was murdered in her skidmore home, her unborn baby cut from her body.

Montgomery then claimed the baby girl as her own, taking it back to her home in melvern, kansas..

Strong remembers his interrogation of montgomery the day she was arrested -- the next day after the murder.

(sot: strong: "i looked down at her hands and i'd seen dried blood and tissue under her cuticles and under her nails.")in recent years strong had refused media interviews on the case.

However, as montgomery's execution looms, he's had a change of heart.

(sot: strong: "i was seeing all this attention being given to lisa montgomery and what a terrible childhood she had but very little talk on what happened to bobbie jo and what is still happening to her family.")montgomery has been awaiting her exeuction in the federal penitentiary in terre haute, indiana recently, there's been vocal support for clemency, saying she did not get a good defense in her original trial.

New lawyers have brought forward evidence that montgomery faced repeated mental and physical abuse as a child, even being raped repeatedly by her father and his friends.(sot: sandra babcock, attorney representing montgomery: lisa experienced unspeakable torture.

It's not abuse, it's torture.

We know from science that that torture led to brain damage.

We know that multiple people could have intervened."

However, for family and friends of bobbie jo stinnett who have had to live through the horror of the crime, there's not much sympathy for montgomery..(sot: sandy wright, mayor of skidmore: "she's not the victim.

Bobby jo is and her family is.

We want to make sure people know that it was bobbie jo and her family who need to receive closure on this.")strong believes there's no doubt justice will be carried out with montgomery's execution.

(sot: strong: "one of the most calloused, self-centered murderers i've ever dealt with.")alan van zandt, kq2 news should the execution be carried out -- montgomery would become only the third woman executed by the federal government ever -- and the first in more