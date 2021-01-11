Benedictine College proud of former U.S. Capitol Police Chief

Shadow over american democracy but one area college is thrust into the spotlight as an alum is offering exclusive insight into the chaos at the capitol here's kq2's kilee thomas with the former dc capitol police chief who is a benedictine grad.

Kilee thomas reportingsot: president stephen minnis, benedictine college- "as soon as there was a breach at the capitol, i thought, 'gosh, what would terry have done if he had been in charge of that?'

A former benedictine raven is receiving national attention for his expertise into what went wrong with capitol police during pro-trump rioters' seige

Usa!ásot: terrance gainer, former u.s. capitol police chief- "it's clear to me that the police were outnumbered and they apparently underestimated the strength and level of violence in that crowd."terry gainer not only a benedictine alumnus- but former capitol police chief and senate sergeant of arms for over 10 years.his insight bringing a deeper understanding into the drastic mishap of national securitysot: gainer- "we failed.

We did not secure the capitol and people need to be held responsible and explain what went on."

Gainer sporting his benedictine jacket and honorary doctorate during his national media interviews president of benedictine college says the school couldn't be proudersot: minnis-"that sense of service and protection of others, i think he learned that here."

"it's a sense of pride for us."

President minnis says gainer has never forgotten his raven spirit.

Sot: minnis- "we would go to washington d.c.

A lot and go visit him.

It was really a neat experience.

He would bring us into the sergeant of arms office.

We would have to sing the ravens' fight song because he loved the college so much."

Minnis says the responsibility and character gainer is exhibiting during this tumultuous time is what he hopes current students learn from himsot: minnis: "one of the things you learn here is responsibility.

He has often said in his interviews, "if that would have happened under my watch, i deserve to be fired," sot: gainer- "it was a failure and i apologize on the behalf of security people."

And why he believes gainer would've done a better jobsot: minnis-"i really believe he would have prepared more properly and that this was a security and that probably wouldn't have happened under his watch."

Reporting in atchison, kilee thomas, kq2 news