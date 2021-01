Police react to Reading attack sentencing

A senior police officer has spoken about the "horrors" of the Reading attack which caused "unspeakable hurt and distress" to the families of the victims. Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, also acknowledged the "lasting effects" on the survivors as Khairi Saadallah was given a whole life sentence.

Report by Blairm.

