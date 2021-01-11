Mel's Butcher Box is serving top-notch burgers on-the-go!

Mel's Butcher Box is hitting the streets of New Jersey serving top-notch burgers and cheesesteaks on-the-go.

Melanie Landano, known for her work with Pat La Frieda Meat Purveyors, has curated a flavorful and high-quality menu, which includes a tasty ribeye cheesesteak with caramelized onions and her signature Mel’s Double Burger.

“I decided to curate a menu with the most amazing meat using the Pat LaFrieda brand.

Everything is freshly made to order,” said Landano.

Through her latest venture and community support, Landano hopes to expand and broaden the reach of Mel’s Butcher box, bringing her unique flavor and unique experience to meat lovers all across New Jersey.

“We’re not just a food truck.

I’m trea...