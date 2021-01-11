Baz Bagel and Restaurant gets creative in Little Italy

Baz Bagel and Restaurant opened six years ago bringing bagels to Little Italy.

While the pandemic has posed plenty of challenges, bagels and coffee remain tried and true staples for New Yorkers.

"All our neighbors, everyone on this block, the crossing guard everyone kind of calls this little place their hub," said Bari Musacchio, the owner of Baz Bagel and Restaurant.

Whether it's for a pumpernickel everything bagel piled high with cream cheese and smoked salmon or a bowl of matzo ball soup, Baz is still a hub of activity.