Somnath Bharti sent to 14-day judicial custody

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Sultanpur.

He was arrested in connection with his alleged remarks on hospitals and government in UP.

Somnath Bharti's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey said, "An FIR was lodged under IPC 153 and 505, in both these sections, there is punishment up to 3 years.

We requested the court to reject the demand but the court denied.

He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days."