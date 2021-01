3 people killed by elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Three people were killed after being attacked by elephants in Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place in Jashpur.

While speaking to media persons, S Jadhav, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jashpur said, "3 separate incidents took place where elephants were roaming around for past few days.

Forest dept had put elephant repellent barricade to provide relief to people."