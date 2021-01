Union minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka

Union minister Shripad Naik was injured while his wife died in a serious road accident in Karnataka.

The two were travelling from Gokarna to Yellapur when the incident occurred.

Three other people were injured in the mishap.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed shock at the news and condoled the death of Naik's wife.

