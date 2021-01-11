Indiana Gov. Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Crouch Sworn Into Office

This morning hoosier governor eric holcomb - lieutenant governor suzanne crouch and attorney general-elect - todd rokita - were all sworn into office.... five of governor holcomb's nieces leading the pledge of allegiance at the ceremony.... indiana supreme court*chief- justice loretta rush presided over the small private ceremony.... the three will taking their oath of office this morning - at the indiana state museum.... time cue: 00:03:07 to 00:03:32 at this moment, even knowing full well the awful toll of covid-19, and acknowledge that we are still in its deadly grip, it's important to now look to the future.

A future for our state, and our citizens that i believe its full of hope and opportunity.

Because of covid-19 concerns - the ceremony was closed to the public - and live streamed on governor holcomb's