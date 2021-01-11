Hancock lays down the rules on lockdown exercising

During a Downing Street press conference Matt Hancock was pressed on whether people should exercise seven miles from their home - thought to be a reference to reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson cycled in east London at the weekend.

The Health Secretary said: "Yes, you can go and exercise in the park with one other person, but only one other person" and "it is okay to go for a long walk, a cycle ride and exercise, but stay local".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn