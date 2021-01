Emerald Fennell Hopes Camilla 'Approves' Of Her Portrayal On 'The Crown'

Emerald Fennell and Carey Mulligan tell ET Canada's Sangita Patel about their upcoming revenge thriller "Promising Young Woman", which follows a former medical student in search of justice for a fellow classmate who was sexually assaulted.

Plus, Mulligan says she hopes the real Duchess of Cornwall approves of her portrayal of Camilla Parker-Bowles on "The Crown".