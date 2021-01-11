Professional golf shuns Trump after Capitol riot

President Trump was handed a stinging rebuke by the world of professional golf, with the PGA of America and R&A, the sport's governing body, both announced they wold shun two courses owned by the President in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

President Donald Trump was handed a stinging rebuke by the world of professional golf on Monday, with the PGA of America and international governing body the R&A both announcing they would shun two courses owned by Trump in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, the PGA of America said it was stripping the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster of the 2022 PGA Championship following a vote by its board of directors.

In a video announcing the decision, PGA of America President Jim Richerson said: "It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand.” Hours later, the R&A followed suit, saying it would not stage any championships at the Trump-owned Turnberry golf course in Scotland for the foreseeable future.

The R&A described its decision this way: "We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances." Turnberry, which Trump purchased in 2014, has been the home of four previous Open championships.

Golf is one the first major industries to distance itself from the president and his business operations after Trump stoked supporters to attack Capitol Hill last week, pushing lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to implore him to either resign early or get impeached for the second time.

A representative for the Trump Organization said it was "incredibly disappointed" with the PGA's decision.