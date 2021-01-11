Mom to Mom: DIY Snow

Today on Mom to Mom, we’re making our very own snow your kids are going to love to play with.
Today on Mom to Mom, we’re making our very own snow your kids are going to love to play with.
- mandy williamson: - today on mom to mom we're makin- our very own snow your kids are- going to- love to play with.
Today we are- making diy snow and i actually- - - - brought along a little helper,- my son carter, to demonstrate - just how easy it is to make.
No- you just- need two core ingredients which- is baking soda and shaving crea- - - - and of course glitter to add a- little pizzazz to it.
- so we've got a plastic bin and- we've got our baking soda which- roughly you need- about one pound or one box.
We- like to stick ours in the - - - - freezer overnight just to give- it that little extra coolness t- it.
And then you take your- shaving cream - - - - and start to put it in there.
- you want to put it in there?- well, here i'll do it.
And then- you - can mix it around.
So basically- you just want to mix this all - around until you get the- consistency that you want.
Go - ahead and start mixing.
Are you- just nervous?
- - - - carter williamson:- yeah.
- mandy williamson: - do it.
So you just mix this all- around until you get powdery, - fluffy snow.
Once your little - ones are done playing with it a- snow you can use this as a grea- - - - sensory bin.
Throw some toys in- there, some shapes, whatever- makes them happy.
It's just - really- easy.
Throw a lid on it and it- will last for a couple of days.- do you like playing in the- snow?
- carter williamson:- yeah.
- mandy williamson: - moms hopefully you enjoy this a- much as we have.
And if you get- some fun ideas- we'd love to hear about it.
You- can post those to our facebook- page and we'll see-
