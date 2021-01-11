Mom to Mom: DIY Snow

Today on Mom to Mom, we’re making our very own snow your kids are going to love to play with.

- mandy williamson: - today on mom to mom we're makin- our very own snow your kids are- going to- love to play with.

Today we are- making diy snow and i actually- - - - brought along a little helper,- my son carter, to demonstrate - just how easy it is to make.

No- you just- need two core ingredients which- is baking soda and shaving crea- - - - and of course glitter to add a- little pizzazz to it.

- so we've got a plastic bin and- we've got our baking soda which- roughly you need- about one pound or one box.

We- like to stick ours in the - - - - freezer overnight just to give- it that little extra coolness t- it.

And then you take your- shaving cream - - - - and start to put it in there.

- you want to put it in there?- well, here i'll do it.

And then- you - can mix it around.

So basically- you just want to mix this all - around until you get the- consistency that you want.

Go - ahead and start mixing.

Are you- just nervous?

- - - - carter williamson:- yeah.

- mandy williamson: - do it.

So you just mix this all- around until you get powdery, - fluffy snow.

Once your little - ones are done playing with it a- snow you can use this as a grea- - - - sensory bin.

Throw some toys in- there, some shapes, whatever- makes them happy.

It's just - really- easy.

Throw a lid on it and it- will last for a couple of days.- do you like playing in the- snow?

- carter williamson:- yeah.

- mandy williamson: - moms hopefully you enjoy this a- much as we have.

And if you get- some fun ideas- we'd love to hear about it.

You- can post those to our facebook- page and we'll see-