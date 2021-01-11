Skip to main content
New execution date set for Lisa Montgomery

Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery said Monday that the Justice Department rescheduled her execution for Jan.

12.

A NEW EXECUTION DATE IS SET FORTHE KANSAS WOMAN CONVICTED OFKILLING AN EXPECTANT MOTHER ANDKIDNAPPING HER BABY.NOW, LISA MONTGOMERY WILL BE PUTTO DEATH JANUARY 12th.A JUDGE AGREED TO DELAY THEEXECUTION AFTER HER LAWYERSTESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUSAND NEEDED TIME TO RECOVER TOFILE FOR CLEMENCY.MONTGOMERY WAS CONVICTED OFMURDERING BOBBI JO STINNETT ATHER HOME IN SKIDMORE, MISSOURINEARLY 16 YE

