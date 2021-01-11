Joe Biden Chooses William Burns as CIA Director

Joe Biden Chooses William Burns as CIA Director .

President-elect Biden made the announcement on Jan.

11.

The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA Director, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

Burns, a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan.

Most recently served under the Obama administration as deputy secretary of state.

He was only the second career diplomat in history to ever hold the position.

Burns' 33-year diplomatic career was spent serving both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Within that time, he also took on national security positions for five of those administrations.

According to Biden's team, if the Senate confirms his appointment, Burns would be the first career diplomat to ever be CIA director.

Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement