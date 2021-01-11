Brother-in-law of Reading terror victim: Joe will never be forgotten
Joseph Ritchie-Bennett's brother-in-law Stephen Bennett makes a statementoutside the Old Bailey, London, where Khairi Saadallah has been sentenced toto a whole life order after he pleaded guilty to three murders and threeattempted murders in Reading, Berkshire, on June 20 last year.