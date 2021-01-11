Wild Acres celebrates first birthday of baby sloth

The baby sloth at Wild Acres is one!
The birthday celebration was shared with supporters online.
- the baby sloth at wild acres is- one!- the birthday celebration was- shared with supporters- online.
- news 25's sabria reid takes us- to the birthday party.- - - nats: happy birthday song - sammy the slolth hung around fo- - - - his first birthday.
The crew at- wild acres went live on faceboo- to share his- birthday party with supporters.- cody breland, owner of wild - acres:- "who wouldn't want to celebrate sammy's birthday though - facebook live?"
Sabria reid, news 25: - "upon arrival sammy the sloth took wild acres to the next - level by boosting social- media interactions this sloth i- now a household name."
Cody breland, owner of wild - acres:- - - - "people who've supported us and been there deserve to see sammy- celebrate - his birthday because people - care, people love to keep up- with these animals, people- know the animals by names."
Wild acres dedicated a room to- sammy.
The enclosure is - kept at around 85 degrees and - humudified to replicate the - rain forest.- cody breland, owner of wild - acres:- "we were able to learn from him and grow with him and i mean- it's definetly- been, i mean they come with - challenges, sloths are not easy- to care for."
Sammy is now a crowd favorite.- cody breland, owner of wild - acres:- "he warmed up to people and now he's great, he's so relaxed h's- in his element, he- loves being pet by families and- he loves it, he just lays aroun- and eats all day so it's- pretty nice."
- - - sloths in captivity live to be- around 4o years old, so - happy birthday sammy here's to- many more.- cody breland, owner of wild - acres:- "he did something, he did something amazing here so, we - are thankful to - - - - sammy."
In mchenery, sabria reid, news- 25.
-