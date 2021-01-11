Tippecanoe County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic

They have a total of 1,000 doses to administer, including the 100 doses they plan on giving out Monday.

The county opened its vaccine clinic to those 80 and older.

County health department administrator khala hochstedler says they are booked the entire week.

Charles and dixie berry were the first patients to get vaccinated when the clinic opened.

They have big plans once they get their second dose.

"celebrate our granddaughter's birthday.

She's counting the days.

She's the one that got the appointment for us.

She's in lexington, kentucky."

The process takes about 24 minutes.

They're asking people to stay in their cars and they're calling them in one by one.

This is to follow cdc- social distancing guidelines.

