Minnesota Restaurants Reopen at 50%

Chester's kitchen and bar in Rochester is preparing for the dinner rush right now..

Can count on it's an exciting day for eateries across the north star state.

Dining ... indoor service is resuming at 50% capacity for bars and restaurants with a 10 p.m.

Curfew.

This turn of the dial puts restaurants and bars about where they were before governor walz imposed a "pause" in response to soaring cases in november.

Mn setup-sot-1 we slow the spread of the virus, as we open up some of our businesses cautiously with that dial now the new game changer is every single day we're vaccinating 10s of 1000s of people.

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:katie lange [email protected] coverage you can count on chester's kitchen and bar in rochester is preparing for the dinner rush 2020 google chester's.bmp kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from the restaurant with how staff and customers are feeling about reopening indoor dining..

Jessica?

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jessica bringe [email protected] coverage you can count on katie- when i was here earlier i heard a staff member say it felt like christmas morning when she woke up..

As employees are finally able to get back to serving dine-in customers.

Dining jes-lvo-1 lowerthird2line last time..

With socially distanced tables, hand sanitation stations and masks required.

As you mentioned dining is also only open at 50-percent capacity.

General manager henry clarin says lunch today was fairly normal in comparison to curbside pick-up orders but dinner tonight is already packed full of reservations... and he says staff are ready for those customers.

General manager, chester's kitchen &amp; bar there's so much energy in the air, you know, just the staff being able to reach out to us in the last 24 hours asking, 'when can i get started?

What do i need to do?'

Coronavirus:jessica bringe [email protected] coverage you can count on chester's also says this is an opportunity to support local businesses..

Maybe even spending some of those stimulus bucks to keep bars and restaurants afloat.

Live in rochester- jessica bringe kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

Restaurants are only allowed to serve customers until 10 p-m.

Bowling alleys and museums ar ... movie theaters, bowling alleys, musuems and other indoor no more than 150.

Coming up on kimt news three at five-- kimt lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:amy fleming [email protected] coverage you can count on families are