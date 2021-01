Vaccine Signups

THIS WEEK, OHIO STARTSPLANNING FOR THE NEXT PHASE OFVACCINATIONS.HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS WILL LEARN TOMORROWIF THEY'LL GET THE VACCINE AND- IF SO - HOW MANY DOSES.THENON WEDNESDAY - LOCAL EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT AGENCIES ARESUPPOSED TO ANNOUNCE áWHERETHE VACCINE WILL BE AVAILABLE.THE CINCINNATI HEALTHDEPARTMENT RECEIVED ONE-THOUSAND MORE DOSES OF THEMODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE TODAY.BUT THOSE DOSES, WILL LIKELYBE DIRECTED TO HEALTH CAREPROFESSIONALS AND FIRSTRESPONDERS.THE ROLLOUT ISLEAVING MANY PEOPLE WONDERINGHOW LONG IT'LL TAKE BEFORETHEY'RE ELIGIBLE TO SIGN UP.REPORTER MARIEL CARBONE BREAKSDOWN THE DIFFERENT PROCESSESACROSS THE TRI-STATE.TAKE LKL:MARIEL:YOU HAVEPROBABLY SEEN REPORTS LIKETHIS ON YOUR TV:""Nats on tvfrom weekend pack: """wear themask"PEOPLE GETTING THEIRFIRST DOSE OF A COVID19VACCINE.MANY OF THEM,HEALTHCARE WORKERS.SO WHEN CANYOU GET YOURS?THE ANSWERDEPENDS WHERE YOU LIVE AND WHOYOU ARE.PACK:áVACCINE NATSáJeanette Dillard/got firstshot of COVID-19ñvaccine"I'mthinking and hoping that thisis something that will put astop to it at some point."R-NJEANETTE DILLARD GOT HER FIRSTDOSE OF THE MODERNA VACCINESATURDAY.áNATSáBUT JUST BECUSESHE GOT HERS, DOESN'T MEANYOURS IS ON THE WAY SOON.VIRGINIA SCOTT/DIRECTOR OFNURSING CINCINNATI HEALTHDEPARTMENT"Calls, emails,everyone wants to know."VIRGINIA SCOTT IS THE DIRECTOROF NURSING FOR THE CINCINNATIHEALTH DEPARTMENT.SHE SAYS THEDEPARTMENT IS INUNDATED WITHPEOPLE ASKING WHEN THEY CANSIGN UP FOR THE VACCINE.VIRGINIA SCOTT/DIRECTOR OFNURSING CINCINNATI HEALTHDEPARTMENT"It's a good problemto have.

Everyone wants it."BUT NOT EVERYONE CAN GET THEVACCINE YET.VIRGINIASCOTT/DIRECTOR OF NURSINGCINCINNATI HEALTH DEPARTMENT"Right now, if you're in 1A ,if you're a healthcareprofessional and you need toget the vaccine, look up thehealth department website.

Wedo have the link out there ifyou're eligible."((MARIELSTANDUP))IF YOU'RE ELIGIBLEMEANING TIER 1 A YOU CAN MAKEAN APPOINTMENT ONLINE.JUST GOON THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT'SWEBSITE, CLICK COVID19, ANDVACCINE INFORMATION.THEN,CLICK THIS QUESTIONNAIRE, ANDFILL IT OUT.BUT, OTHER HEALTHDEPARTMENTS ARE DIFFERENT.((END))IN BUTLER COUNTYPUBLICHEALTH ALSO HAS A SURVEY.IT'SFOR FOR PEOLE IN TIER 1 A ANDB.

BUT, IT'S ONLY INTENDED TOGATHER INFORMATION TO HELPVACCINATE PEOPLE, NOTACTUALLY SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS.HAMILTON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHHAS A VACCINE REGISTRATIONFORM ON IT'S WEBSITE.AFTERFILLING THAT OUT, THE COUNTYWILL CONTACT YOU.AND CLERMONTCOUNTY HOPES TO HAVE AREGISTRATION SURVEY UP BYTOMORROW.áNATSáIN KENTUCKY THESTATE WEBSITE HAS A LIST OFVACCINATION SPOTS, BUT THATLIST IS ONLY INTENDED FORHEALTHCARE PERSONNEL RIGHT NOW.áNATSáAND IN INDIANA, YOU'LLFIND THIS RED BANNER ON THESTATE'S CORONAVIRUS HOME PAGE.CLICK IT, PICK YOUR COUNTY,AND FIND YOUR VACCINE SITE.IFYOU QUALIFY AT THIS TIMEMEANING YOU ARE 80 OR OLDER AFIRST RESPONDER OR.

HEALTHCAREWORKER YOU CAN SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT.áVACCINE NATSáSOWHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU DON'TQUALIFY TO REGISTER YET?VIRGINIA SCOTT/DIRECTOR OFNURSING CINCINNATI HEALTHDEPARTMENT"Right now, thegovernor has told us January18 is when we'll go into the65 or older.

So I would justwait until your time, when hetells you that you'reeligible."AN ANSWER MANYPEOPLE, LIKELY DON'T WANT TOHEAR.VIRGINIA SCOTT/DIRECTOROF NURSING CINCINNATI HEALTHDEPARTMENT"The unknown isstill there.

VIRGINIA SCOTT/DIRECTOROF NURSING CINCINNATI HEALTHDEPARTMENT"The unknown isstill there. And I'm sureeveryone is watching thisright now and probablythinking, that's not tellingus anything because we wantour vaccine, and we reallyhave to wait on when the stateships it out."