NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight will have more of the same weather with clouds and lows in the 20s We'll have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperatures warm a tad Wednesday into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

The next chance of precipitation will come on Thursday with a clipper sweeping through from Canada.

Right now it’s showing us seeing a wintry mix with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Our well above average temperature trend will dissipate going into the weekend with highs back in the mid 20s.

Overall the pattern is calling for near normal temperatures for the next two weeks.

With a potential for a slight increase in the chances of snow.

The pattern will turn into a northwest flow later this month which would increase our shot at getting these quick moving clippers that bring light amounts of snowfall each time.

Right now we have seen about 50% of the total normal accumulated snowfall for this part of the winter season.