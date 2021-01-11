Vaccines arrive at Indiana Veterans' Home amid COVID-19 outbreak

Forty residents have tested positive and six have died since Dec. 4.

Veterans' home in west lafayette.

The rollout comes just in time as the facility had an outbreak of the virus.

Indiana veterans' home is the latest long-te care facility to vaccinate its residents and staff.

As we've previously reported, this rollout began earlier this month and will continue for weeks at nursin homes across tippecanoe county.

< "i just felt proud as being one of the front members, getting on and getting our vaccine completed today."

Covid-19 vaccinations at indiana veterans' home began monday.

Tamara smith, director of admissions, was the first to be immunized.

"anyone that can go out and get their covid vaccine, i feel we all should do it.

Just a duty to help others that can't fight for themselves."

The rollout is crucial as 40 residents have tested positive and six have died since december fourth, says veterans' home superintendent joy grow.

"i think we've all been working really hard this whole year and it kind of feels like we're maybe getting to that light at the end of the tunnel with that vaccine here."

Grow says she's worked with the local health department on a weekly basis for guidance to control the spread.

"we're trying to properly cohort residents, keep positive residents away from healthy residents so that we can kind of contain and prevent that spread.

And of course, we're focusing really hard on treatment, like, what can we do to make sure that the residents, that they recover?"

Dennis wimer, director of the indiana department of veteran affairs, was on hand to receive his covid-19 vaccine.

He says the va and the staff at the veterans' home have worked hard to understand best practices for infection control.

"we've done all of the things that we can and when it did hit here, it did like everybody else, it hit very hard, and they're doing everything they can to protect to serve the veterans that are here and the staff that are here."

One hundred and sixty-five staff members and sixty residents received the first round of the vaccine today.

The second round will take place february 8th and 9th.

Many other residents received antibody infusion treatments which makes them ineligible for the vaccine until march.

