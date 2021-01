Push to impeach Trump

THIS.A NEW HOUR OF NEW COVERAGE ONWFTX AT 6 STARTS NOW.NINE DAYS REMAIN UNTILINAUGURATION DAY AND TODAY... ATRIO OF HOUSE DEMOCRATSINTRODUCED AN IMPEACHMENTARTICLE AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMPFOR "INCITEMENT OFINSURRECTION." THANKS FOR BEINGWITH US FOR FOX 4 NEWS AT 6, I’MJANE MONREAL.AND I’M PATRICK NOLAN IN IT --THEY ACCUSE PRESIDENT TRUMP OFHIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORSWORTHY OF REMOVAL FROM OFFICE.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT RAY BOGANIS IN WASHINGTON WITH THE LATEON THAT AND THE FALLOUT FROMLAST WEEK’S ATTACK ON THECAPITOL.HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE MAKINGMULTIPLE ATTEMPTS TO REMOVEPRESIDENT TRUMP FROM OFFICEBEFORE HIS TERM EXPIRES IN NINEDAYS.THEY’VE JUST INTRODUCED ANIMPEACHMENT ARTICLE WHICH STATESDONALD TRUMP INCITED ANINSURRECTION AND QUOTE: "...willremain a threat to nationalsecurity, democracy, and theConstitution if allowed toremain in office..."CICILLINE says: "We cannot allowthat kind of attack on ourdemocracy, an attempted coupd’etat to occur withoutconsequence."IT COMES AFTER THEY TRIED TOAPPROVE A RESOLUTION URGING VICEPRESIDENT PENCE TO INVOKE THE25TH AMENDMENT.(NATS "To declare PresidentDonald J Trump incapable ofexecuting the duties of hisoffice and to immediatelyexercise powers as actingpresident.")BUT REPUBLICANS SHOT DOWN THEFAST TRACKED RESOLUTION.(NATS "I object")DEMOCRATS WILL TRY TO PASS THERESOLUTION AGAIN TOMORROW WITH AFULL VOTE.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI ISGIVING VICE PRESIDENT PENCE 24HOURS TO RESPOND AFTER THERESOLUTION PASSES.SOURCES TELL FOX THE VICEPRESIDENT IS NOT CONSIDERING IT.MULVANEY says: "I think the 25thAmendment’s a very clumsy tool.We’ve never used it under thesecircumstances.

We’ve typicallyused it when a president goesfor a medical procedure.

Wedon’t really know how to do itand it’s slow."THE HOUSE COULD VOTE TO IMPEACHPRESIDENT TRUMP FOR A SECONDTIME ON WEDNESDAY.IN WASHINGTON, RAY BOGAN , FOXNEWS.PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN SPOKEWITH SEVERAL HOUSE AND SENATEMEMBERS THIS MORNING.

AFTERHEARING THEIR INTENTIONS TO MOVEFORWARD WITH IMPEACHMENTPROCEEDINGS, BIDEN SAYS IT ISHIS HOPE THAT HIS CABINETAPPOINTMENTS WON’T BE DELAYED