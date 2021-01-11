US Capitol Police Members Suspended After Violent Uprising

Two members of the US Capitol Police have been suspended after welcoming pro-Trump rioters into the Capitol building on Wednesday.

According to Business Insider, Rep.

Tim Ryan (D-OH) said one of the officers took a selfie with a rioter.

The other put on a 'Make America Great Again' hat and directed insurrectionists through the building.

Ryan is on the Legislative Branch Subcommittee, which oversees spending on the Capitol Police force.

He said one of the members may have been arrested.

The attack Wednesday was the worst assault on the US Capitol since British forces burned it down in 1814.

The rioters failed to stop the certification of electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden at the urging of President Donald Trump.

The violence resulted in five deaths.