Email scam uses legitimate business info

She almost fell for it, until she went to the bank.

A scammer using Next Plumbing's email address requested a customer send her $3,000 payment via bitcoin or a wire transfer.

A LEHIGH ACRES WOMAN SAYS SHE DODGED A THREE-THOUSAND-DOLLAR BULLET AFTER SCAMMERS POSING AS HER PLUMBING COMPANY TARGETED HER VIA EMAIL. THAT CUSTOMER TOLD ME THE EMAIL LOOKED EXACTLY LIKE NEXT PLUMBING'S EMAIL.

SAME SIGNATURESAME DETAILS, EVEN DOWN TO THERIGHT FAX NUMBER.

AND SHE ALMOSTFELL FOR ITUNTIL SHE TOOK ATRIP TO THE BANK.THIS EMAIL FROM NEXT PLUMBINGREQUESTING A $3,000 PAYMENT VIABITCOIN OR A WIRE TRANSFERDIDN’T COME AS A SURPRISE TOCUSTOMER SALLY GOODRO.I didn’t suspect anything sincethe email came from aconversation I was alreadyhaving with someone.SHE’D HIRED NEXT PLUMBING TOINSTALL A SHOWER AND KNEW SHEHAD TO PAY THEM.

THE EMAILINCLUDED A ROUTING AND ACCOUNTNUMBER.

AS A WELLS FARGOCUSTOMER HERSELFSHE DROVE TOTHE BANK RATHER THAN MAKING AWIRE TRANSFER.

AND GOOD THINGSHE DID!The bank teller told me theaccount didn’t belong to thebusiness I was trying to deposittoI really felt kind of stupid Iguess because I don’t fall formany issues at like that.PATRICK GARNER, OPERATIONSMANAGER WITH NEXT PLUMBING SAYSEVEN HE COULD’VE BEEN FOOLEDWITH THE EMAIL.It had our name on it.

It had aWells Fargo bank account numberon it.

It had a routing number.After I looked at it, I copiedand pasted it into a searchengine, and I found multiple,multiple, multiple instances ofthis happening to other people.HE THEN FILED A COMPLAINT WITHTHE LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEAND THE FBI.

AN AGENT WITH THEFBI TOLD HIM THEY’D SEENNUMEROUS REPORTS LIKE THISSTATEWIDE.EVAN LUTZ WITH CIGENT TECHNOLOGYA CYBERSECURITY COMPANY SAYSGOODRO DID THE RIGHT THING BYDOUBLE CHECKING WITH THE *ACTUALCOMPANY BEFORE HANDING OVER THECASH.

BUT THE AOL EMAIL ADDRESSNEXT PLUMBING IS USING MAY NOTBE A GOOD IDEA.That makes them an easy target.HE RECOMMENDS COMPANIES BUY ADOMAIN FOR EMAILS.

PREFERABLYTHE SAME AS THEIR WEBSITE TOSTAY CONSISTENT FOR CUSTOMERS.SO FOR NEXT PLUMBING IT WOULDCOINCIDE WITH THEIR ASK NEXTPLUMBING DOT COM SITE.Anybody can go make an AOL emailaccount.

Not everybody can gomake an "ask next plumbing"email.(LLTAG)NEXT PLUMBING SAYS SINCE THESCAM, THEY’VE CHANGED THEIRPASSWORD AND ADDED TWO