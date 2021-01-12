Local tattoo shop to reopen

Protesters voice their opinions during Bristol's anti-lockdown march
Watch the moment that police arrested protestors who were taking part in an anti-lockdown march.Approximately 200 protestors..
A local tattoo shop will open again soon.
They're ready to get back to serving their customers.
That's after their business was destroyed in a fire last month.
Now... "scars and stories tattoo" has found a new place get creative for you!
The business tells us it hasn't been easy... but, they're grateful for all the community support.
"we're super excited.
Last year was definitely a trying year.
But, we didn't give up.
I think i said it before... i vowed to say we'd come back bigger... badder..
Better.
" badder..
Bigger... badder..
Better.
" the tattoo shop is still getting all the finishing touches ready.
They hope to be open by the end of the month.
The new building is located at 12-28
Watch the moment that police arrested protestors who were taking part in an anti-lockdown march.Approximately 200 protestors..
Close Contact Owners Say They are Doing Everything They Can to Keep Customers Safe