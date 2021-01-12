Garett Kirts sentenced to 55 years for Nicole Bowen's murder

The prosecution and the defense agreed upon the sentence length as part of his guilty plea agreement.

He is the main killer in this homicide.

Garett Kirts will spend 55 years behind bars for his crime.

To west lafayette native nicole bowen's homicide has been sentenced.

Garett kirts will spend 55 years behind bars for his crime.

Bowen was murdered in march of 2019.

Court documents say kirts strangled bowen to death and left her in a storage shed.

News 18's anna darling was in the newton county courthouse today as kirts received his sentence.

It was an emotional day for nicole bowen's family as they finally got to address the killer in her murder case.

The prosecution and the defense agreed upon a 55 year sentence as part of his guilty plea agreement.

And while her family understands the legal process of a guilty plea agreement, deep down they feel it's not enough.

Kirts kept his eyes on the defense table for much of their testimony.

Bowen's family brought pictures to display in the courtroom and had a slide show of photos playing the entire time.

Bowen's aunt spoke first for the family.

She remembered her niece as someone who was goofy, smiling and singing all the time.

She said she was a wonderful mother to her two young boys.

Nicole's mother, cheryl samuels remembered the pain of having to tell nicole's sons about the death of their mother.

She said kirts is a "sick, troubled and cowardly" person.

Both women say they do not forgive kirts and wished that his punishment was more harsh.

Kirts did not give a statement before the court.

His defense attorney have a brief statement saying this case is an example of the negative effects substance abuse can have on a community.

Find a detailed account of what happened today in court on our website wlfi.com reporting in newton county ad 18 indiana governor eric holcomb began his second term in