Prevea Health now has recovery clinics for those experiencing long term COVID-19 symptoms

DIAGNOSED WITHCOVID-19 WHO HAVELINGERINGSYMPTOMS... RELATEDTO THE DISEASE.TONIGHT NBC 26'SERIC CREST SPOKEWITH THE SYSTEM'SCHIEF MEDICALOFFICER... ABOUTHOW THEIR CLINICSARE NOW DESIGNEDTO HELP IDENTIFYONGOING SYMPTOMS..

AND TREAT THEM."I WAS JUST LOOKINGAT A COHORT OFABOUT 300 PATIENTSWHO WERE IN THEHOSPITAL AND 70PERCENT OF THEM,EVEN TWO TO THREEMONTHS LATER,CONTINUE TO HAVESEVERE FATIGUE ANDABOUT HALF OF THEMCONTINUE TO HAVECOUGH ANDSHORTNESS OFBREATH."DOCTOR NELSONSAYS IN AN EFFORT TOHELP THOSE WITHLINGERING COVID 19SYMPTOMS... PREVEAHAS NOW OPENEDCOVID RECOVERYCLINICS... AT ALL OFTHEIR PRIMARY CARESITES..."FOR INSTANCE IFPEOPLE ARE HAVING ACOUGH ORSHORTNESS OFBREATH, WE CANSTUDY LUNGFUNCTION ANDPERHAPS TARGETTREATMENT, TOREDUCE THE COUGHAND GET THEIR LUNGFUNCTION BACK TOWHERE IT WAS."AT THE CLINICSNELSON SAYSPREVEA DOCTORSWILL IDENTIFY..

ANDTRY AND OFFERREMEDIES FOR COVID19 SYMPTOMS... THATHAVE PERSISTEDMORE THAN 14-DAYS..."SOME ARE SAYING IMJUST NO ENERGY, ORNOW I HAVEINSOMNIOA OR MAYBECHRONICHEADACHES."ACCORDING TONELSON THEULTIMATE GOAL ATTHE RECOVERYSITES... ISTREATMENT... ANDWITH AN ESTIMATED30 PERCENT OF HERPATIENTS HAVINGSOME LINGERINGEFFECTS... SHE SAYSTHEY ARE LEARNINGMORE... EVERYDAY..."I TALKED TO APATIENT LAST WEEKWHO HAD A COUGHAND SHORTNESS OFBREATH ANDCERTAINLY WITH AFEW TARGETEDTREATMENTS EVENTAHT DAY WITH SOMEMEDICATION HE WASFEELING MUCH MUCHBETTER."IN GREEN BAY ERICCREST NBC26...IF YOU HAVEEXPERIENCED LONGTERM SYMPTOMSEXPERIENCED LONGTERM SYMPTOMSRELATED TO COVID-19.... LASTING MORETHAN 14-DAYS...PREVEA HEALTH HASNOW OPENED THEIRCOVID RECOVERYCLINIC... AT ALL OFTHEIR LOCATIONSOFFERING PRIMARYCARE.