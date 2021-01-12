Manatee Found With 'Trump' Scraped Into Back

Ryan Hagerty, USFWS A manatee was found in Florida on Sunday with "TRUMP" scraped into its back.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident as a possible crime in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The perpetrator could face a $50,000 fine or a year in federal prison, according to an investigator.

