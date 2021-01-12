Tri-State Bride Speaks On Struggles of Planning a Covid-19 Wedding

Planning a wedding can be stressful for any bride - but trying to pull one off during a pandemic - has been a nightmare for many.... one-tri-state bride says while she could have pushed her wedding back-- the head ache of downsizing her guest list---*and dealing with closed down wedding dress businesses --is worth it to finally marry the person she loves..... "i never pictured i'd be planning my wedding with everything like this going on -- it's definitely different -- you know wanting everyone that you love and care for to be at your wedding on your big day to see you walk down the aisle -- and not it has to be limited to a small number of people and it's just really sad."

As of now --this bride and her husband are getting married and honeymooning in gatlinburg--- tennessee this march.... but---even with fewer people attending their socially distanced wedding --they are worried about the area being a hot- spot--- with a high number of covid-19 cases.

