Facebook Bans 'Stop The Steal' Posts

Facebook will begin removing all content that mentions the phrase "stop the steal".

This comes a full 69 days after Election Day, according to reports at CNN.

There have been continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election.

Many of them have lead to violence, like the terror attacks on the Capitol recently.

"We're taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration," says Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of integrity.