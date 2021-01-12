Browns' Stefanski misses wild card win due to COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns' playoff win over their rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers featured everything.
Scoring, turnovers, drama and a historic win for a dismal franchise.There was just one thing missing: the head coach.
The Cleveland Browns' playoff win over their rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers featured everything.
Scoring, turnovers, drama and a historic win for a dismal franchise.There was just one thing missing: the head coach.
After 26 years, the Cleveland Browns ended their playoff win drought, soundly defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card..