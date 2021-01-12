How the new generation of Latinx voters could change US elections | María Teresa Kumar

A historic number of Latinx voters participated in the 2020 US presidential election, including a record number of young people casting their ballots for the first time.

Civic leader María Teresa Kumar takes a look at the issues closest to youth Latinx voters, including health care, climate equity and racial justice, and considers how this growing demographic could shape American politics for decades to come.

Stay tuned for a Q&A with TEDx learning specialist Bianca DeJesus on why the US has a unique opportunity to harness its diversity and define the 21st century.