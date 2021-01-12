Lou Diamond Phillips returns as Gil Arroyo on PRODIGAL SON

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips returns as Gil Arroyo on the Second Season of PRODIGAL SON, set to premiere on Fox on January 12th.

In this interview, Lou Diamond Phillips talks about his character and about working with Michael Sheen and the rest of the cast.

The actor will direct one episode during this new season of the acclaimed crime series.

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley's shocking actions in the Season One finale.

Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother Jessica Whitly from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again.

PRODIGAL SON stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena.