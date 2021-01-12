With turmoil in the country, community members want to see more unity

On top of dealing with the raging pandemic and just nine days out from President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the country facing a dangerous divide.

Inauguration.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding, ana you spoke with community members how are they feeling right now?

For the most part, people here in the community tell me they're feeling okay but what they want to see is a more united country.

Julie holloway has lived in redding for a long time.

Holloway tells action news now feels safe here at home.

Because she feels confident in her community and the people who live here.

Holloway says, she's more worried about what could happen in their bigger cities.

Trt :14 julie holloway lives in redding i feel okay in redding, but as far as bigger cities and their capitol buildings and things of that nature i would be a little bit more concerned.

I think i have a little bit more confidence in the people redding.

One person i did speak with another person who didn't want go on camera, but they did tell me, with everything going on and high tensions right now, they are a little worried and concerned for their safety.

Holloway also always tells me, despite political differences-- people should strive to come together and create a united front in hard times.

The redding police department says it has not seen any signs of unrest in the community, but are continuing to