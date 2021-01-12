Skip to main content
Monday, January 18, 2021

Pinta will return to Biloxi January 29th

- later this month, families on - the coast will have the chance- to- step back in time and explore a- piece of nautical history.- the maritime and seafood- industry museum announced today- that the pinta will dock at the- biloxi schooner pier for tours- beginning january 29th and- running through feburary 16th.- the 'pinta' is an exact replica- of one of christopher - columbus's famous ships, and wa- here last year along- with its sister ship, the - 'nina'.

- museum officials say the ship's- presence gives people a chance- to learn history first hand, an- fits with the coast's legacy- of discovery.

- - "so obviously we're all dedicated to the- maritime history and when you g- out to see the pinta, you'll se- our two schooners - which are replicas of the - schooners that sailed through - - - biloxi in our heyday as the - seafood capital of the world."

Admission charges for the - self-guided tours will be - $6.50 for adults and five - dollars for students.

- however, children four and unde- will get in free.

- for more information, you can - visit the

